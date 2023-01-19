NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass during the first quarter of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team.

But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote about Jackson's strong play in a more pro-style NFL offense while he was at college. Jackson responded to the tweet with two words: "Thank you."

The message appears to be pretty simple: Greg Roman's departure is not going to be a factor in Jackson's final decision with the Ravens.

Fans on Twitter believe that a new offensive coordinator will actually help the Ravens get more out of Jackson, not less.

For years it's been asserted that Lamar Jackson can't function properly in a pro-style system and that his effectiveness with his legs is not sustainable. Well, with the Ravens presumably on the verge of giving Jackson a pro-style offense in the months to come, he'll be able to prove them wrong.

Of course, he can only prove the wrong if he stays with the Ravens - and right now that seems far from guaranteed to happen.

The Ravens need to agree to a new deal with Jackson or at least place the franchise tag on him first. The latter is expected to be done while the former is a much bigger question mark.

Who will Lamar Jackson's coach be next year?