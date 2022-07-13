NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Cryptic Message

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is just over two years removed from winning the NFL MVP award. But as he tries to negotiate a new contract, he's sent a rather cryptic message to the rest of the league.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Jackson has a three-word message for everyone. "Silence is Golden," Jackson wrote, adding emojis of a trophy and a pair of praying hands.

The tweet comes right on the heels of a controversial ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL from coaches and executives throughout the league. Jackson didn't make the list.

But Jackson's fans are there to support him. Fans have said that they're rooting for him and ready to see him prove the doubters wrong:

The 2021 season was a down year for Lamar Jackson but any reasonable assessment. While he did hit some new career highs, his efficiency dipped to the lowest rate since his rookie season.

Baltimore went 7-5 with Jackson under center and he finished the season injured as they narrowly missed the playoffs. But since the offseason started, Jackson and the Ravens have been in a sort of standoff over his contract status.

It's unclear when or even if the two sides will agree to a new contract. Jackson's lack of a professional agent probably isn't helping his cause.

Will Lamar Jackson get a new contract before the season begins?