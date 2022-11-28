NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Graphic Message

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It wasn't a good day at the office for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

They blew another double-digit fourth-quarter lead as they lost 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their defense gave up the game-winning two-point conversion with 14 seconds left and kicker Justin Tucker wasn't able to hit a game-winning 67-yard kick as time expired.

As a result, they're now 7-4 and are tied for first in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals.

After the game, a Twitter user went after Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and tweeted how the team should let him walk. Jackson, who is in the final year of his contract, responded to the person but went too far.

This tweet obviously led to a lot of reactions from the NFL community.

While it's understandable that Jackson is upset since his team just lost, he should've just ignored this guy.

There's no reason to stoop to that level, especially when the team is still in a playoff spot.

The Ravens will be back in action next Sunday (Dec. 4) against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.