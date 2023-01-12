NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Message

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has been unwilling to give an update on Lamar Jackson's status for their Sunday playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. So Jackson is updating his own status for everyone else.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Jackson revealed that he is dealing with a grade 2 PCL sprain that he says borders on being a more severe grade 3 sprain. He said that he is still dealing with inflammation around the knee and that the knee remains unstable.

Jackson stated that while he wishes he could be out there with his teammates, he can't play this weekend.

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance," Jackson wrote.

Ravens fans are already lamenting the loss of their star quarterback for their playoff game. But many are showing their respect to him for being willing to share that kind of information:

Jackson's absence is a big reason that the Ravens are underdogs by nearly double digits against the Bengals this weekend.

It's hard to imagine that they'll be able to win without him. They'll have to dig deep to get the win in this one.

Will Lamar Jackson play at all in the playoffs this year?