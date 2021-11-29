NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Performance Tonight

It hasn’t been a night to write home about for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday evening.

The Ravens are taking on the Browns on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It’s Baltimore 6, Cleveland 3 at halftime. It’s been a very, very ugly game.

Jackson has been pretty awful. He threw three interceptions alone in the second quarter. He’s completed 10 of 17 passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the performance.

Lamar Jackson has thrown THREE interceptions… … in the second quarter alone 😳@brgridiron pic.twitter.com/9h5AqZh4Em — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2021

Jackson has typically been pretty good against the Browns, but that’s not the case on Sunday evening.

Lamar Jackson vs. Browns First 5 meetings: 2 interceptions

First half tonight: 3 interceptions — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 29, 2021

NFL insider Charles Robinson joked that maybe the Browns and the Ravens should both allow their quarterbacks to enter the fifth year of their contracts without an extension…

Maybe we just take both of these QBs into their fifth year options without an extension. pic.twitter.com/UiwDe5JQ2O — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 29, 2021

Well…

Hopefully the second half will go much better for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Baltimore is looking to improve to 8-3 on the season with a win on Sunday night, while Cleveland is aiming to get to 7-5.

This evening’s game is airing on NBC.