NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Performance Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a night to write home about for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday evening.

The Ravens are taking on the Browns on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It’s Baltimore 6, Cleveland 3 at halftime. It’s been a very, very ugly game.

Jackson has been pretty awful. He threw three interceptions alone in the second quarter. He’s completed 10 of 17 passes for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the performance.

Jackson has typically been pretty good against the Browns, but that’s not the case on Sunday evening.

NFL insider Charles Robinson joked that maybe the Browns and the Ravens should both allow their quarterbacks to enter the fifth year of their contracts without an extension…

Well…

Hopefully the second half will go much better for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Baltimore is looking to improve to 8-3 on the season with a win on Sunday night, while Cleveland is aiming to get to 7-5.

This evening’s game is airing on NBC.

