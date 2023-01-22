NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Rumored Decision

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been trying to get a long-term contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens for a while now. But it appears that the two sides are still far apart on contract terms.

Yesterday ESPN's Ryan Clark said that the Ravens offered Jackson a six-year contract with $113 million guaranteed, which Jackson has since turned down. The guarantees in the contract are less than half of the $230 million deal the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson last offseason.

Jackson has made it pretty clear that he wants to be paid like the best quarterbacks in the league. While the guarantees would be top three in the league, we don't know the full value of the deal

Fans on Twitter are fuming that the Ravens would be so disrespectful as to lowball Jackson in this way. Just about everyone is calling for him to simply leave the team and find one that will pay him what he's worth:

If the Baltimore Ravens aren't willing to give Lamar Jackson everything he wants, there's bound to be another team that will.

There are at least a handful of teams that are desperate enough for a quarterback to give him a deal on par with the $450 million deal the Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes.

The biggest hurdle to Lamar Jackson getting his money may be simply finding a trade partner for when the Ravens place the franchise tag on him.

Have we seen the last of Jackson in a Ravens uniform?