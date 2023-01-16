NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Telling Message

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens' playoff game with no Lamar Jackson was a pretty brutal disappointment for them. That fumble at the goaline resulting in a Bengals game-winning touchdown will go down in infamy as one of the most haunting plays in team history.

But Jackson isn't making the loss any easier to live down with his latest message. Taking to Instagram, Jackson had a rather cryptic message involving "taking care of things."

"When you have something good, you don't play with it. You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too," Jackson posted.

For the majority of NFL fans the message seems pretty clear: Jackson feels mistreated and disrespected by the Ravens organization and he might be done with them altogether:

Lamar Jackson's contract is due to expire but the Ravens can buy themselves some time to make one last-ditch effort at signing him to an extension by giving him the franchise tag.

But judging by some of what we keep hearing, Jackson may very well have played his final game for the Ravens. Trading him or giving him everything he wants might be their only remaining options.

Where will Lamar Jackson play in 2023?