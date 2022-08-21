NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Top 100 Ranking

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

One of the more fun conversation points of the NFL's offseason is the NFL Network's Top 100 list which is a ranking of the league's best players by players.

As the countdown continues, No.'s 40-31 were revealed, with Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson landing at 36.

The NFL world reacted to the former MVP's ranking on social media.

"36???!" a user asked.

"Definitely don’t agree with this…smh they played," tweeted a member of Ravens Flock.

"This crazy disrespectful," another replied.

"Ehh. Should’ve been top 30 but whatever."

"How is the man that dictates an entire week of game plans only the 36th best player in the league?" another fan asked.

Where do you slot Lamar Jackson among the NFL's best?