NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Training Camp Decision

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Amid all of the offseason reports, rumors and all-around noise, Lamar Jackson has made his decision on training camp with the Baltimore Ravens.

On Thursday, Jackson reported for training camp along with the rest of the team. Their first full-team practice is slated for this coming Wednesday.

Jackson is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Baltimore Ravens. That process is moving rather slowly for a variety of reasons. But it's clear that it wasn't enough to keep him away from his team.

NFL fans are understandably excited to see Jackson going to camp - it means he won't miss any time ahead of the season. But some suspect that his presence in camp means that a contract extension is just around the corner:

The 2021 NFL season wasn't exactly Lamar Jackson's best season as he saw big dips in many key metrics. But that didn't stop him from making his second Pro Bowl in the last three seasons.

Baltimore would miss the playoffs after Jackson missed the final four games due to injuries. But they are widely expected to compete for the division again in 2022.

Jackson is a polarizing figure in the NFL. Many see him as a runner who passes, while others see him as the total package just going through a rough patch right now.

We'll see in very short order just which side of that argument Lamar Jackson falls under.