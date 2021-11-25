NFL World Reacts To The Latest Aaron Rodgers Drama

Another week, another bizarre Aaron Rodgers storyline.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback addressed his “COVID toe” situation. Rodgers, who’s been dealing with a toe injury, shot down the idea that his toe injury is related to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Rodgers admitted that he’s playing through a toe injury, but it’s just a simple fracture, not anything COVID-related.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can,” Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday. “Oh, oh there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”

“I have a fractured toe.” pic.twitter.com/DFJJ1OF7LC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

Yes, Rodgers actually showed a photo of his toe to the media.

That’s not all that happened, though. Rodgers also incorrectly called out the author of a Wall Street Journal story that addressed his “COVID toe.”

So in @AaronRodgers12 screed about disinformation, he attacked @molly_knight for writing an article she did not write. SHE DID, however, retweet it to her 100+k followers while taking a sarcastic dig at 12 based on…a totally false article. pic.twitter.com/6KgsBGrkPO — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 24, 2021

The reporter Rodgers wrongly called out, Molly Knight, released a statement on Twitter.

It’s been that kind of year for Rodgers. Since his offseason trade demand rumors, there’s been a bizarre new storyline every couple of weeks.

It’s been that kind of year for the NFL, too.

We started the year with Urban Meyer shenanigans, took a left turn through Jon Gruden's emails, and now we've got Aaron Rodgers putting out feet pics. The NFL is BACK, baby. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 24, 2021

It’s a big weekend for Green Bay, too.

Kickoff between the Packers and Rams is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.