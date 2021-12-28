The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Philadelphia.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season.

Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron Rodgers] as a Steeler.”

Tannenbaum’s comments received a wide range of reactions from NFL Twitter.

“Although he’s not wrong,” one fan explained. “If you put Aaron Rodgers on most teams that need a QB they’d become an instant championship contender.”

“[Tannenbaum] forgot to mention Pittsburgh’s horrible offensive line and their defense isn’t even that good,” another replied. “You really think he’d want to go to Pittsburgh? You’re insane.”

Another Steelers fan err… didn’t enjoy Tannenbaum’s analysis.

“I’m a lifelong Steelers fan & Tannebaum is wrong as usual! Big Ben’s stats r better than half of QBs!” he exclaimed. “Their offensive line is pathetic and their defense is almost as bad, check stats! [Tannenbaum] would [be] jobless if it wasn’t for ESPN!”

Trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers started to surface after an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” where the QB had high praise for Mike Tomlin.

With Ben Roethlisberger more than likely on his way out, and Rodgers differences with the Packers front office not settled, perhaps the trade isn’t as “pie in the sky” as some would think.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.