NFL World Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Trade Suggestion

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum made some waves on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Tuesday morning. The NFL insider stated that he wants Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh next season.

Telling his colleagues, “[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron Rodgers] as a Steeler.”

.@RealTannenbaum wants Aaron Rodgers as the QB in Pittsburgh next season 👀 "[The Steelers] could go win a world championship THIS YEAR in Pittsburgh with [Aaron Rodgers] as a Steeler." pic.twitter.com/FSNaJwBQfQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 28, 2021

Tannenbaum’s comments received a wide range of reactions from NFL Twitter.

“Although he’s not wrong,” one fan explained. “If you put Aaron Rodgers on most teams that need a QB they’d become an instant championship contender.”

Although he's not wrong, if you put Aaron Rodgers on most teams that need a QB they'd become an instant championship contender. https://t.co/NTgnSZE8cD — Lumberlend Co.® (@LumberlendCo) December 28, 2021

“[Tannenbaum] forgot to mention Pittsburgh’s horrible offensive line and their defense isn’t even that good,” another replied. “You really think he’d want to go to Pittsburgh? You’re insane.”

You forgot to mention Pittsburgh’s horrible offensive line and their defense isn’t even that good. You really think he’d want to go to Pittsburgh? You’re insane https://t.co/MZhbajJKkV — TheZaZaMan (@JV2131993) December 28, 2021

Another Steelers fan err… didn’t enjoy Tannenbaum’s analysis.

“I’m a lifelong Steelers fan & Tannebaum is wrong as usual! Big Ben’s stats r better than half of QBs!” he exclaimed. “Their offensive line is pathetic and their defense is almost as bad, check stats! [Tannenbaum] would [be] jobless if it wasn’t for ESPN!”

I'm a lifelong Steelers fan & Tannebaum is wrong as usual! Big Ben's stats r better than half of QBs! Their offensive line is pathetic and their defense is almost as bad, check stats! Tannebaum would b jobless if it wasn't for espn! He's dumb! https://t.co/6JFvnmQdE0 — John Q Ohio (@JohnQOhio) December 28, 2021

Trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers started to surface after an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” where the QB had high praise for Mike Tomlin.

With Ben Roethlisberger more than likely on his way out, and Rodgers differences with the Packers front office not settled, perhaps the trade isn’t as “pie in the sky” as some would think.