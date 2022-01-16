NFL World Reacts To The Latest Antonio Brown Drama

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown attempted to walk back some his remarks about Tom Brady made on “The Full Send Podcast.”

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown explained. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football.”

Speaking to TMZ.com reporters, AB attempted to clear up what he said. Saying, “I love Tom. That’s my guy.”

“Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance,” he continued. “Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady.”

Brown’s comments got plenty of reaction across social media.

“It’s always everyone else that’s the problem in Antonio Brown’s world…” one fan tweeted.

“Brown is so selfish he wants nothing more than to be a distraction while his former teammates prepare for a playoff game,” tweeted another.

“My mind keeps going to what AB’s HoF speech is going to sound like some day,” commented Pro Football Focus’ Kevin Cole. Saying, “Maybe voters will mess with him, but on-the-field he’s as much of a lock as there can be.”

“Antonio Brown’s entire life is spent trying to take back things he said,” replied another. “How anyone believed any of his or his carefully written statements by his PR team the last couple weeks is beyond me.”

Brown is currently a free agent and can sign with any team at any time. How likely that is, is another question.