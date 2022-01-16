The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Antonio Brown Drama

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown attempted to walk back some his remarks about Tom Brady made on “The Full Send Podcast.”

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown explained. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football.”

Speaking to TMZ.com reporters, AB attempted to clear up what he said. Saying, “I love Tom. That’s my guy.”

“Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance,” he continued. “Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady.”

Brown’s comments got plenty of reaction across social media.

“It’s always everyone else that’s the problem in Antonio Brown’s world…” one fan tweeted.

“Brown is so selfish he wants nothing more than to be a distraction while his former teammates prepare for a playoff game,” tweeted another.

“My mind keeps going to what AB’s HoF speech is going to sound like some day,” commented Pro Football Focus’ Kevin Cole. Saying, “Maybe voters will mess with him, but on-the-field he’s as much of a lock as there can be.”

“Antonio Brown’s entire life is spent trying to take back things he said,” replied another. “How anyone believed any of his or his carefully written statements by his PR team the last couple weeks is beyond me.”

Brown is currently a free agent and can sign with any team at any time. How likely that is, is another question.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.