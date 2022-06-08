NFL World Reacts To Latest Big Rams Contract News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is set to become the next NFL wide receiver to land a massive payday this offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams and Kupp have made "significant progress" toward a new contract extension that would make him one of the highest paid wideouts in the league.

It will likely be a three-year deal that pushes Kupp's salary well beyond $20 million per year.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this impending contract news.

Several fans pointed out the fact that the Rams have already signed some big-money deals this offseason — including a three-year, $95 million deal for Aaron Donald earlier this week.

"Are the Rams like illegally printing money or something? Where is all of it coming from?!" one fan asked.

"Do the @RamsNFL have a damn salary cap? like I’m genuinely curious at this point," another said.

Kupp no doubt earned his bag with one of the greatest wide receiver seasons of all time in 2021.

Leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16), Kupp notched the receiving triple crown and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. His 1,947 receiving yards were just shy of the all-time single-season record set by Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Kupp's unbelievable season was capped off by eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns en route to the Super Bowl MVP trophy.