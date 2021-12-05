The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be the best team in the NFC, but Bruce Arians’ team just cannot stay fully healthy.

On Sunday, the Bucs are leading the Falcons, 27-17, early in the fourth quarter. It’s been a big day for Tom Brady, who’s thrown for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Brady is doing this with a couple of his top wide receivers injured. Mike Evans is reportedly dealing with an injury issue, as well as Chris Godwin.

That is not ideal.

Chris Godwin is dealing with an injury. Mike Evans might also have an issue — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 5, 2021

Thankfully for the Buccaneers, Godwin ended up missing just one play, while Evans appears to be doing OK, too.

This will be interesting to monitor moving forward, though. The Buccaneers have already dealt with some big injuries this season.

“This team just can’t stay away from injuries,” one fan tweeted on Sunday.

What makes this even more interesting is the situation with Antonio Brown, who is currently suspended for three games. Pro Football Talk reported on Sunday that the Bucs are considering a big roster cut.

Per a league source, the Buccaneers are considering cutting receiver Antonio Brown in the aftermath of the news that he supplied the team and the league with a fake vaccination card.

Brown has been a favorite target for Brady since he arrived in Tampa Bay. The Bucs can’t afford to lose too many weapons on offense.