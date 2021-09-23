The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colts Quarterback News

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.

Few NFL franchises, if any, have dealt with more tough luck at the quarterback position than the Indianapolis Colts.

It’s been more tough sledding for the Colts quarterbacks this season.

Indianapolis starting quarterback Carson Wentz dealt with a foot injury in the preseason. He was able to make it back in time for the regular season. However, he’s now dealing with another injury. Wentz has sprains in both of his ankles.

So, it’s possible that the Colts will be forced to play two quarterbacks this weekend.

Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources. There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday,” Tom Pelissero reports.

“Eason has loads of talent and a big arm, but he has thrown just five NFL passes (all last week). Hundley has mobility and experience, though his nine career starts all came back in 2017 with Green Bay. Indy has until Saturday to elevate Hundley to the game-day roster.”

NFL fans can feel for the Colts, who have dealt with a ton of bad luck lately.

“I honestly feel bad for the Colts. They’ve had just terrible luck with qbs for a while now,” one fan tweeted.

“I still find it hard to believe that Wentz sprained both ankles at once. Would love to see a Hundley masterclass Sunday,” another fan added.

It’s not a great situation in Indianapolis, that’s for sure.

The Colts are scheduled to play the Titans on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

