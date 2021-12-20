Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t take another snap for New York this season. On Monday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter relayed that the team is shutting Jones down for rest of the season due to a neck injury.

“Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season,” Schefty shared.

News of Daniels shutdown quickly made its rounds across social media.

“I’ll miss the guy,” one Giants fan tweeted. “See you next year under center!”

“Very intrigued to see what Jones’ future looks like for the Giants,” another fan replied. “You have to imagine some sort of change at the top, either at GM or HC or both. DJ may not be in the plans of a new regime.”

“Figured this would be the case,” said another. Adding, “Hope it isn’t career ending.”

“Strained neck is ending Daniel Jones’ season,” tweeted another Giants fan. “Unfortunately for us fans, our eyes will continue to be strained by this nightmare of a season (cause, you know, despite it all we still will watch).”

One can only hope Jones is able to make a full recovery.

With Jones out for the rest of the season, the Giants will start either Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm at quarterback.