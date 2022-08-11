NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Punishment News

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit with a six-game suspension.

The NFL immediately repealed the decision and reportedly wants to see Watson receive a full season-long suspension with a significant fine as well. With that in mind, Watson is reportedly willing to accept a tougher punishment than he received earlier, but less than what the NFL wants to give.

According to the Associated Press, Watson is willing to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

Some fans thinks a settlement is coming between the NFL and Watson's camp.

"Settlement incoming. NFL would be fools to test the NFLPA in court with the threats being made," a fan said.

"This is literally best case scenario right now and it most likely won’t happen," one fan said.

"The league is seeking a minimum suspension of 17 games, a significant fine over $5 million and wants Watson to be required to undergo evaluation and treatment as determined by medical experts before he could be reinstated. Why would they agree to this?" another fan questioned.

Will Watson be suspended more than six games?