NFL World Reacts To Latest Jim Harbaugh, Broncos Report

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh has said he's done pursuing NFL jobs, but what about the other way around?

According to Pro Football Talk, the Denver Broncos have shown interest in hiring the Michigan head coach and have even reached out to him since last week's firing of Nathaniel Hackett.

The NFL world reacted to the Harbaugh, Broncos report on Sunday.

"Turn me on!!!" a podcast host replied.

"Would not touch that job with a ten foot pole if I was Harbaugh," a user said.

"Remember last year when we said he was interviewing with the Vikings and everyone said we were making it up?" Mike Florio commented. "I sure do."

"Let the games begin."

"My worry is that [Jim] Irsay’s mindset is: Harbaugh or bust in this HC search and if he’s not interested/takes the Denver job just for example its stick with Jeff Saturday," a Colts fan tweeted.

"Jimbo get on this you loon."

Despite a disappointing loss in the CFP semifinal, Michigan is still set to make another run next year.

But will the call of the NFL be too much for Harbaugh to turn down?