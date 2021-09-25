NFL World Reacts To Latest New York Jets Trade Rumors

After reeling in just one catch for 40 yards in the Jets’ season-opener against the Panthers, second-year wide receiver Denzel Mims was a healthy scratch against the Patriots in Week 2.

As one of the more talented young receivers coming out of the 2020 draft, fans from around the NFL are wondering why the former second-round draft pick isn’t seeing the field in New York. The Jets’ explanation for sticking Mims on the bench lies with a crowded receiver room and the fact that he’s yet to learn each of the WR positions.

With Mims wasting away on the Jets’ bench, multiple teams have reportedly called with interest in trading for the young wideout.

“You’re seeing a guy that’s got that incredible ability, and teams around the league are seeing it,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo said. “Teams have been calling and calling and calling, and called again this week to say ‘Is Denzel Mims available? You guys aren’t using him.'”

The Jets have reportedly turned each of these trade inquiries away — showing they still believe in Mims moving forward.

The NFL world reacted to these reports on Saturday.

Even with Jamison Crowder doubtful to play on Sunday, Mims isn’t the next receiver up to take that spot. Braxton Berrios is set to step up alongside Corey Davis and Elijah Moore for tomorrow’s game against the Denver Broncos.