The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Latest Odell Beckham Jr. News

Odell Beckham Jr. smiles on the field before a game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 16: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to New York Jets fans before the game at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation continues to unravel in Cleveland.

According to reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Beckham cut communication with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after he was excused from practice earlier today.

With a missed practice on Wednesday and severed communication with Stefanski, it’s hard to imagine the veteran wideout will see the field this weekend. That being said, he reportedly expects to play on Sunday.

Beckham was not traded before yesterday’s deadline, but the Browns could still release him at anytime.

Both the Saints and Raiders have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the once-great receiver.

The NFL world took to Twitter on Wednesday to react to this latest news in the Browns/Beckham saga.

Before yesterday’s trade deadline, Beckham’s father posted a highlight video of several occasions when Browns QB Baker Mayfield didn’t throw to his son in wide-open situations. This of course led to discussions regarding the three-time Pro Bowler’s future status with the organization.

The Saints, who are in dire need of a WR1, reportedly reached out to the Browns about a potential trade deal for Beckham before yesterday’s deadline, but the money remaining on his 2021 contract was too much to work around. With the recent release of second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders are also in need of wide receiver depth.

With or without Beckham, the Browns will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Cleveland.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.