NFL World Reacts To Latest Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation continues to unravel in Cleveland.

According to reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Beckham cut communication with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski after he was excused from practice earlier today.

With a missed practice on Wednesday and severed communication with Stefanski, it’s hard to imagine the veteran wideout will see the field this weekend. That being said, he reportedly expects to play on Sunday.

Beckham was not traded before yesterday’s deadline, but the Browns could still release him at anytime.

Both the Saints and Raiders have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the once-great receiver.

The NFL world took to Twitter on Wednesday to react to this latest news in the Browns/Beckham saga.

The Browns’ handling of this not going over well …. https://t.co/J2ddCQOtev — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 3, 2021

Raiders should’ve got him, especially since yesterday there was all this uncertainty with ruggs and we need him more than ever without ruggs to stretch the field, we only have 3 recievers on our roster https://t.co/2g2VvcfXCd — 𝓣𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓪𝓷 #ghostenthusiast (@tarmaanpro112) November 3, 2021

And I plan on winning the lottery. I highly doubt he plays Sunday https://t.co/TknSjk6P6Y — John m (@john_m_98) November 3, 2021

Dwayne Bowe has a better chance of playing for the Browns on Sunday than OBJ does https://t.co/hRbGKYOC0Y — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) November 3, 2021

Good for OBJ to maintain the mindset that he's playing on Sunday, but that would be a wild turn of events. The best move for the Browns, even more so than trading him yesterday, is to resolve the matter and get him back on the field. The deadline passing amplifies that. https://t.co/1L5kkEmc0z — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 3, 2021

Before yesterday’s trade deadline, Beckham’s father posted a highlight video of several occasions when Browns QB Baker Mayfield didn’t throw to his son in wide-open situations. This of course led to discussions regarding the three-time Pro Bowler’s future status with the organization.

The Saints, who are in dire need of a WR1, reportedly reached out to the Browns about a potential trade deal for Beckham before yesterday’s deadline, but the money remaining on his 2021 contract was too much to work around. With the recent release of second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, the Raiders are also in need of wide receiver depth.

With or without Beckham, the Browns will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Cleveland.