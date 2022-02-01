NFL World Reacts To Significant Packers Coaching News

On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers made a significant change to their coaching staff. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will not return for the 2022 season.

The Packers’ special teams had a disastrous performance in the divisional round against the 49ers. In fact, an argument can be made that it cost them the game.

It wasn’t just one bad performance fro Drayton’s unit. ESPN’s Football Power Index had the Packers ranked 31st in special teams efficiency.

With Drayton out, the Packers will have a chance to bring in a coach with a different approach to special teams.

While there are plenty of fans celebrating the news, some Packers reporters are taking the classy approach.

“Please, please be cool about this Packers fans,” Peter Bukowski of Locked On Packers said. “It was the best thing for the team, but it’s still someone’s life.”

“Not a surprise given the enormous mistakes,” Bill Huber of Packer Central said.

Of course, the fans are happy that changes will be made this offseason.

“Hate to see anyone lose their job, but this is great news,” one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, “Finally!”

Drayton has ample experience coaching. He should be able to find a new gig either in the NFL or college.

We’ll see if the Packers can find the right coach to fix their special teams problem.