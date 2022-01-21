NFL World Reacts To Latest Packers Injury News

The Green Bay Packers are getting a major boost on the defensive side of the ball ahead of their divisional round matchup on Saturday night.

On Friday afternoon, the Packers activated veteran linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from the injured reserve.

Packers fans are understandably thrilled by this news.

“I’m so pumped dog! These 2 DUDES coming back. Bakhtiari, Cobb, Campbell and Alexander too. Packers looking dangerous!” one fan wrote.

“Pack by 50,” another said.

“Yeah this team is healthy at the right team. Super Bowl bound imo,” another wrote.

Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, has played just 18 snaps for the Packers all season. After suffering an injury during a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he underwent a regular-season-ending surgery that held him out all the way through the team’s first-round bye. In the two years prior to his 2021 season, he logged consecutive 12+ sack seasons.

Mercilus also suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury earlier this year. In Week 10, the former Texans LB tore his biceps muscle and was immediately placed on IR. He had five tackles and 1.0 sack through four games with the Packers after joining the team midseason.

Green Bay will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow night.