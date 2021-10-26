The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Packers Wide Receiver News

Green Bay Packers wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17, Randall Cobb #18 and Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers line up before the snap against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers just hit a major roadblock in what was otherwise smooth sailing over the past six weeks.

On Monday night, Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. And now on Tuesday afternoon, the Packers have lost wide receiver target No. 2.

The team has officially placed Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well.

Lazard reportedly has not tested positive for the virus, but as an unvaccinated player he is forced to sit out for five days as a high-risk, close contact.

With 744 receiving yards on the season, the absence of Adams alone is enough to derail the Packers’ passing game. But now with the team’s second leading wide receiver target out of the picture, Rodgers and the Green Bay aerial attack are in some deep trouble.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these unfortunate circumstances as the Packers gear up for a big-time matchup with the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The depth behind Adams at the wide receiver position is pretty lacking. As Rodgers No. 2 WR target, Lazard has collected just 184 yards on the year. That being said, he is coming fresh off a solid performance in Week 7 — logging 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over Washington.

Barring any more COVID-19 hits to the Packers’ receiving corps, Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown and Amari Rodgers will be forced to step up. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is currently on IR with a hamstring injury.

Facing off against the deepest wide receiver corps in the league, the depleted Packers will do their best to survive against the Cardinals on Thursday night.

