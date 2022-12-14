NFL World Reacts To Latest Pro Bowl Voting Results

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Cheerleaders from the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts pose for a picture during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed the latest voting for the Pro Bowl - and it had a few surprises.

The one leading all NFL players with over 182,000 votes? That would be none other than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He was just ahead of Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Tua was also ahead of arguably the best player in the league - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Oh, and he was also ahead of the leading MVP candidate, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Here's the voting so far.

Fans were surprised by a few votes.

"How is Tyrann Mathieu still getting votes?" one person asked.

"They should make Tua throw outside the numbers at the pro-bowl," joked another who doesn't think Tagovailoa should be the leading vote getter.

"Wow I’m so surprised nfl fans vote based mostly in name recognition. It’s almost like pro bowls aren’t always the best players in the nfl," said another fan sarcastically.

Does Tua deserve to be the No. 1 vote getter?