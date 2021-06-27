NFL World Reacts To Latest Tim Tebow Speculation

Tim Tebow was officially signed to a one-year contract by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but will the former college football star actually make the 53-man roster?

That seems unlikely, especially following Urban Meyer’s latest comments.

While Meyer didn’t come right out and say that Tebow won’t make the final roster, he admitted how difficult it will be to get the roster down to 53 players.

It seems unlikely that Tebow, who has converted to the tight end position, will earn one of 53 final roster spots.

“That’s new to me. That’s the reality of the NFL that you have 90 players [before training camp cuts,]” Meyer told USA Today.

“So to me, he’s one of 90. He’s a guy that’s — you know, what’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me it’s all the same. This is their livelihood. This is a job. This is a way to make a living. And the reality is that a good percentage of your roster’s gonna get cut or transition out of here — which, to me, that’s completely new. In college, you’ve got your 85, 95 guys and you fit them in and you put the puzzle together. It’s much different here.”

That doesn’t sound like an extremely promising endorsement.

As Jacksonville.com notes, the practice squad might be the final destination for Tebow on the Jaguars:

Another potential option for the Jaguars could be to release Tebow and then re-sign him to the practice squad. Like last season, two practice squad players can be called up each week to the game-day roster.

Tebow’s fellow tight ends don’t appear to be too high on him, either. The former NFL quarterback turned tight end was not invited to the ‘Tight End U’ camp hosted by George Kittle.

Of course, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Tebow has barely played the position.

Still, there continues to be a lot of attention for Tebow and his NFL comeback. It will be interesting to see if the Jaguars want to deal with that moving forward, especially if it’s just a practice squad spot.