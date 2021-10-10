Urban Meyer remains the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars – for now, anyway.

The first-year NFL head coach had quite a week. Meyer and the Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night. The rookie head coach then stayed in Ohio while the rest of the team flew back to Florida. Meyer was later spotted out at his restaurant in Columbus, getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife.

Meyer has since apologized, multiple times, though he’s very much still under the spotlight.

According to a report from CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, many Jaguars players and coaches are shocked he’s still leading the team.

Many Jaguars coaches and players are shocked Urban Meyer is still in charge https://t.co/sFUntyg3j7 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 10, 2021

From the report:

“You can’t make morality a central theme of your leadership message, and then do this,” said the agent for one Jaguars starter. “It undermines everything. You can’t be holier than thou and do as I say and then do this. You don’t get up from something like this. These players see right through him. I can’t believe they didn’t fire him.” The agent for another key Jaguars player said: “He is a laughingstock in that locker room right now. (My client) said he’s a con man. They think he’s a fraud. How do you not fly home with your team?”

Good luck overcoming this, Urban.

“They should be shocked he was there in the first place,” former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson tweeted.

“Dude lost his locker room after 4 games. That’s gotta be a record,” another fan added.

“It’s ironic that the two most recent coaches to come from the college ranks before Meyer, Kingsbury & Rhule, never lost the locker room. They treated their players as professionals, worked their a–es off, adjusted to the NFL,” one fan wrote.

It’s still very early in Meyer’s tenure, of course. Perhaps the Jaguars head coach will be able to turn things around.

It’s not looking good right now, though.