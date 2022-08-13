NFL World Reacts To Latest Zach Wilson Injury News

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson seems to have dodged a potentially catastrophic injury.

The former No. 2 overall pick went down with a concerning knee injury during last night's preseason opener, but MRI results have come back with some positive news.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and slightly torn meniscus on his right knee. He should be back in action in 2-4 weeks.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this good news.

"This is the best possible news," one fan wrote.

"Obviously best case scenario. I still wouldn’t rush him back. Flacco is good enough to hold it down if need be," another added.

"The best possible outcome. Could be ready by Week 1, certainly no later than week 2," another said.

The Jets will kickoff their 2022 regular season with a Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in a little under a month. If Wilson's timeline is accurate, he could be back on the field for this season-opening game.

In the meantime, primary backup Joe Flacco and reserve options Mike White and Chris Streveler will continue to take valuable preseason reps.