NFL World Reacts To Latest Zach Wilson Injury News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will not start in the Jets' Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Veteran backup Joe Flacco will make the start against his former team as Wilson continues to recover from his preseason knee injury. Head coach Robert Saleh says the former No. 2 overall pick will likely not return to his starting role until at least Week 4, per multiple reports.

The Jets have not placed Wilson on IR because Saleh wants him available for practice over the next few weeks.

Wilson underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus and bone bruise he suffered during the Jets' preseason opener on August 12. The 23-year-old QB reportedly had some solid workouts earlier this week, but the team wants to make sure he's 100% before he returns to in-game action.

Flacco will get a shot at his former team when the Jets kickoff against the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.