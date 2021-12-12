NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor’s Surprising Admission

Lawrence Taylor is one of the greatest football players of all-time, but the New York Giants legend doesn’t appear to have much interest in the game’s current product.

In an interview, Taylor admitted that he basically pays no attention to the New York Giants. He didn’t even know who the team’s quarterback is.

“Daniel Jones is the [what?]” Taylor said. “You mean to tell me Eli [Manning] is not the quarterback no more? Get the hell out of here!”

Taylor, 62, said the last time he watched the Giants, Eli Manning was still the quarterback.

Lawrence Taylor doesn't watch Giants, apparently has no clue who Daniel Jones is https://t.co/tvmfkBifG5 pic.twitter.com/BlS8H67xyK — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 5, 2021

It’s a surprising admission to hear an NFL great no longer plays close attention to the league, but Giants fans can believe it.

“I don’t blame him,” one fan tweeted.

“He must live a simpler and happier life,” another fan added on Twitter.

“Why would he? As a lifelong fan, I’m embarrassed to watch the Giants as well. They have become a prime example of mismanagement,” one fan added.

The Giants are 4-8 on the season. It’s been years since New York boasted a legitimate contender in the NFC.

New York is set to play at the Chargers on Sunday.