NFL World Reacts To League's Admission On Quarterbacks

It's no secret that the NFL has taken a strong stance when it comes to protecting its quarterbacks. And during league owners meetings on Tuesday, NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent made that stance even more clear.

"91 of the most watched 100 tv shows were football games- why? Because of the quality of play at the quarterback position from top to bottom," Vincent said, per Sports Business Journal insider Ben Fischer.

"They believe the NFL is popular because of great quarterbacks, and keeping them healthy and active is a top priority," Fischer reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Integrity of the game < financials. Not surprised," one fan wrote.

"And they could be wrong. It could be this popular because it's the ultimate team sport," another added.

"At least they saying the quiet part out loud now," another said.

Questionable roughing the passer calls have been a hotly-contested issue so far this season, and it doesn't appear that will be changing anytime soon.