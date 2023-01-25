NFL World Reacts To League's Decision On 49ers Arrest

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was reportedly arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. But it doesn't appear there's any change to his playing status ahead of this weekend's NFC Championship Game.

Per a league statement shared by Nick Wagoner of ESPN:

The matter will be reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status.

It's worth noting that the 25-year-old has yet to be charged with a crime but that could change any time before now and Sunday.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Wednesday.

"Gotta imagine this is the first question coming Kyle Shanahan's way," commented Michael Hauff.

"Looks like Omenihu will play Sunday vs. Eagles barring a sudden change," a radio producer replied.

"Domestic violence is a serious thing and should always be taken seriously, I'm glad the league is leaving this to the justice system and getting all the facts before making decisions and taking actions," a fan tweeted.

"Oh," a 49ers podcast replied.

"Suspend him nowwwwww!!!" another called for.

Omenihu has proven himself to be a key member of the 49ers' defensive line rotation, recording two sacks and a forced fumble in the team's wild card win over Seattle.