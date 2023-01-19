NFL World Reacts To League's International Announcement

We're still months away from the release of the 2023 NFL schedule, but the league has decided to start the hype early with a big announcement for the NFL International Series.

On Thursday, the league announced the five designated home teams for their international games in 2023. Hosting the 2023 London Games will be the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The 2023 Germany Games will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots.

Last year the NFL hosted its first-ever game in Germany when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich's Allianz Arena. The league has been playing games in London since 2007.

The exact stadium designations for the five teams is yet to be determined. This past year saw two games played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium for the London Games, while the Germany games will either see both games played in Munich or one in Munich and the other somewhere else.

NFL fans are excited for the games being played in London and Germany with many expressing a desire to go. Though a few are lamenting that there aren't any games scheduled to be played in Mexico this year:

The NFL has been working hard to expand their reach into Europe, which is largely dominated by soccer. But numbers have shown that there's a lot of growing interest in the NFL across the Atlantic and expansion into England has been discussed on a number of occasions.

Will you be attending any of the NFL International games in 2023?