Look: NFL World Reacts To League's Most-Watched Games

The NFL's TV ratings for this regular season were released this week.

For starters, over 185 million people watched NFL games this season. The total average came out to 16.7 million viewers per game.

Four of the top five most watched games of the 2022 season featured the Cowboys.

The Cowboys-Giants game on Thanksgiving had the best ratings. Over 42 million people watched this NFC East matchup.

Additionally, the Cowboys' showdowns with the Packers, Eagles and Vikings all had at least 27 million viewers.

NFL fans aren't really surprised that Dallas dominated this season's TV ratings.

"So if Dallas isn’t playing America isn’t watching," a Cowboys fan said.

"AND…..that’s why we are Americas team," a second Cowboys fan wrote.

"Cowboys run the ratings," another fan tweeted.

If these numbers are any indication of what's to come, the ratings for Monday night's playoff game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers should be massive.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.