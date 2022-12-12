NFL World Reacts To League's Unprofessional Decision

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: The NFL shield logo is seen following a press conference held by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (not pictured) at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL is coming under some fire for the title of their Week 14 recap of Sunday night's game between the Dolphins and Chargers.

In a since deleted headline, the league wrote "Justin Herbert shows Miami what they could have had!" Something that NFL reporter Dov Kleiman took issue with.

"This is real by the NFL. Wild caption," Kleiman tweeted. "They later edited it to something else, but why are they trying to antagonize fan bases? Leave it to the talking heads."

The NFL world reacted to league's decision on Monday.

"Totally unprofessional," user said. "ESPN is also pretty bad."

"NFL is wild for that," a fan tweeted.

"It’s also really poor grammar," another pointed out.

"[Not gonna lie] this caption is a huge W," another user laughed.

"Could of."

"Why is 'could've' so commonly mistaken for 'could of?' And yes, this bothers me way more than it probably should," tweeted Dan Vasko.

"Thank God we're not dealing with Justin Herbert in that Miami offense right now," commented Bills radio host Joe DiBiase.

"The most offensive part of the title is not the trolling, it's the horrible grammar," said Jeremy Reisman.

"Bahahahhahahaaha."

The NFL's YouTube clip now reads, "Justin Herbert Goes Off vs. Miami!"