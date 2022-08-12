NFL World Reacts To Learning Paige Spiranac's Favorite Team

Shortly before the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off, Paige Spiranac suggested she was a fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

"Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho," Spiranac admitted back on NFL Draft day.

Fast forward to just over a year later and Spiranac appears to have picked a favorite from among those two. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said.

Steelers fans were thrilled by her choice.

"#HereWeGo," one Steelers fan said simply.

"I think you’d look a lot better in a rams jersey!" one fan said.

Another fan thinks she should be rooting for one of the Steelers AFC North rivals. "Yeah you gotta put on some orange and black like Joey B. WHO-DEY!" the fan said.

What do you think of Paige's choice?