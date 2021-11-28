NFL World Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s Performance Today

Leonard Fournette was the biggest reason why the Buccaneers avoided being upset by the Colts on Sunday.

He had four of the five touchdowns for Tampa Bay as Indianapolis had no answer for him, whether it was on the ground or through the air.

Fournette finished with 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 17 carries while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also had seven receptions for 31 yards and caught Tom Brady’s only touchdown pass of the game.

This was his best game of the season and the first time he had more than 100+ yards on the ground since last season. Before this game, his season-high had been 92 yards on Oct. 3 against the New England Patriots.

The NFL world had a lot of ecstatic reactions to Fournette’s performance as he hasn’t had a game like this since 2019 when he was with Jacksonville.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY LEONARD FOURNETTE 😳 4 TDs for the Bucs RB (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/5tp41r28bX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2021

Leonard Fournette had a 2TD first half.#Colts still have a 3-point lead.pic.twitter.com/5nDYXoy3nq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2021

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette set a career high with four touchdowns against the Colts, and he was the difference in the win. https://t.co/uNQb0FvQX1 — Touchdown Wire (@TheNFLWire) November 28, 2021

Leonard Fournette is slept on. He's legitimately one of the best RBs in the league.

Don't fight me on this.

Under appreciated, underrated.

Does it all quietly. #Buccaneers#NFL — Walker Miles (@GodzBurnerAcct) November 28, 2021

“WHO NEEDS A FIELD GOAL?!” Such a good call on this Leonard Fournette game-winning touchdown pic.twitter.com/mdyYrE0BCb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 28, 2021

Leonard Fournette is the Bucs offense today.pic.twitter.com/DaS97We0V8 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) November 28, 2021

Leonard Fournette is having a career game today pic.twitter.com/tDE5Y2Ab9d — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) November 28, 2021

Fournette now has 621 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 139 carries. He’s almost doubled his stats from last season when he finished with 367 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 97 carries.

He’ll look to build off this performance next Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Falcons. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET as Bucs try and get to 9-3 overall.