The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Leonard Fournette’s Performance Today

Leonard Fournette runs for a touchdown.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Leonard Fournette was the biggest reason why the Buccaneers avoided being upset by the Colts on Sunday.

He had four of the five touchdowns for Tampa Bay as Indianapolis had no answer for him, whether it was on the ground or through the air.

Fournette finished with 100 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 17 carries while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also had seven receptions for 31 yards and caught Tom Brady’s only touchdown pass of the game.

This was his best game of the season and the first time he had more than 100+ yards on the ground since last season. Before this game, his season-high had been 92 yards on Oct. 3 against the New England Patriots.

The NFL world had a lot of ecstatic reactions to Fournette’s performance as he hasn’t had a game like this since 2019 when he was with Jacksonville.

Fournette now has 621 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 139 carries. He’s almost doubled his stats from last season when he finished with 367 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 97 carries.

He’ll look to build off this performance next Sunday when the Buccaneers take on the Falcons. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET as Bucs try and get to 9-3 overall.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.