FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands the ball off to Leonard Fournette #7 against the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Shortly after Marshon Lattimore's punishment for last Sunday's fight went down, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette learned his fate.

Like Lattimore, Fournette will be fined $13,367 for his role in the skirmish, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

The NFL world reacted to Playoff Lenny's fine on social media.

Mike Evans suspension was also held up by the league.