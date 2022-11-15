NFL World Reacts To LeSean McCoy's Comments On Belichick

Bill Belichick is widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history. But since the departure of Tom Brady, the legendary Patriots leader has struggled far more than usual.

During a recent appearance on Up and Adams with NFL insider Kay Adams, former running back LeSean McCoy questioned the greatest-of-all-time hype behind Belichick.

You take away Tom Brady, you know what he is? He's under .500," McCoy said. “I think he is a good coach. All ‘the greatest’ and ‘we’ve never seen anything like him’. That’s bullcrap.’”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this controversial take from McCoy.

"Just say you hate BB. Way easier than spewing awful opinions," one fan wrote.

"This dude is so mad he’s not in the NFL anymore," another said.

"He’s spot on. Peak Bill was a good coach but not great and got carried by 12. And then 2019-present bill is the worst coach in football," another added.

Belichick and the Patriots are 5-4 on the season despite some notable injury struggles at the quarterback position. After starting the season at 1-3, the team has now won four of its last five games.

Since Brady left prior to the 2020 season, Belichick has notched a 22-20 record. Together, Brady and Belichick never notched a losing season and claimed six Super Bowl titles.