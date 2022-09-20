NFL World Reacts To LeSean McCoy's Super Bowl Prediction

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills easily dispatched their opponents, the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans respectively.

Immediately after the games were over, former NFL star running back LeSean McCoy predicted those two teams will meet in the Super Bowl. "Eagles vs buffalo in the SUPER BOWL…. Calling it now," Shady said.

Fans know that Super Bowl would create arguably the greatest tailgate in the history of sports.

"This would be the greatest football tailgate to ever exist," one fan joked.

"No folding table or cheesesteak would be safe for months," joked another.

Others aren't ready to crown the Eagles just yet.

"Beating prime time Kirk Cousin and the Vikings makes you super bowl bound now," one fan said.

The Bills definitely seem like the team to beat in the AFC, but the NFC could be wide open this year. Which teams will make the Super Bowl?