NFL World Reacts To Likely Veteran Player Cut News

The Washington Commanders look to be done with cornerback William Jackson III.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jackson III is unlikely to be a member of the team after today. If the Commanders can't find a trade partner for him before today's trade deadline, he'll likely be released.

Teams have called on Jackson but so far, nothing has materialized.

Jackson has spent the last two seasons with the Commanders after he signed a three-year deal with them last year.

In 16 games, Jackson has compiled 55 tackles (51 solo), two interceptions, and 10 passes defended.

"I wouldn’t be surprised. He hasn’t been the shutdown corner he was known to be for the Commanders," one fan tweeted.

Before Jackson signed with the Commanders, he spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

It remains to be seen if the Commanders can get an asset for him before the deadline.