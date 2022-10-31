NFL World Reacts To Lions Assistant Coach Firing News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A Detroit Lions helmet at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

One member of the Detroit Lions coaching staff is reportedly paying for the team's defensive struggles.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant.

The NFL world reacted to his firing on Monday.

"Wrong way to spell Aaron Glenn," one fan replied.

"Scapegoat SZN is upon us," another announced.

"It’s sad, but you had to feel like someone had to go," said Lions columnist Mike Payton. "I have no doubt that Pleasant will find a new gig."

"That should fix it."

"Steelers should do Matt Canada next," a Pittsburgh fan chimed in.

"In sports, if you don't perform you get the axe, Except in Brooklyn, of course."

"I mean I get it but the DB talent isn’t that good and our pass rush is non-existent. Feels like Aubrey is the scapegoat," another user tweeted.

"Wow… big news," a Detroit sports account said. "I honestly don’t know where this leaves the position of the coaching staff. I think Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson are the only safe ones right now. Kelvin Sheppard is up there. Keep in mind this move isn’t gonna magically fix our secondary."

The Lions fell to 1-6 with Sunday's loss.