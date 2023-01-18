NFL World Reacts To Lions Coaching Decision

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 04: The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during to the Detroit Lions versus the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday December 4, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the Detroit Lions received some incredible news about one of the team's top coaches.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was one of the hottest names in the head coaching search. In fact, he was seen as one of the frontrunners for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job.

However, Johnson reportedly decided he wants to help finish what he and the Lions are building. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Johnson told the Lions he'll be back next season.

"Ben Johnson informed interested teams he’s staying in Detroit, per sources. Johnson was slated to travel Wednesday to interview with the #Panthers," Pelissero said. "But he feels Detroit is building something special and wants to see it through. Should be a hot HC name again next year."

Fans immediately took to social media to react to the news.

"MASSIVE news for the Lions Ben Johnson is so, so impressive. Connects his playcalls so well," one analyst said.

"WOW. That’s huge. One of the best offensive minds in football. He will be a good head coach someday," added another fan.

"NFC runs through Detroit next season," said one bold Lions fan.

Detroit will be a team to watch in the NFC next year.