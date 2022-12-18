NFL World Reacts To Lions' Crazy Win On Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: A helmet of the Detroit Lions rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

It wasn't easy, but the Lions were able to hold on and remain in the playoff hunt thanks to a three-point win at MetLife on Sunday.

Detroit made the play when they needed it most, converting a late fourth-and-inches that Brock Wright took to the house with less than two minutes to go.

The NFL world reacted to the Lions' wild Week 15 win.

"LIONS WIN AND REMAIN IN THE PLAYOFF HUNT!" the NFL tweeted.

"LIONS WIN LIONS WIN," chanted the "Detroit Sports Podcast."

"BREAK UP THE LIONS! Now six wins in their last seven games. HOW BOUT DAN CAMPBELL!" said FOX's Aaron Torres.

"The Lions were once 1-6...they're now 7-7. In a thriller at MetLife Stadium, the Lions beat the Jets, 20-17," wrote the Detroit Free Press.

"DETROIT LIONS WIN ON THE ROAD OVER THE JETS!!" tweeted YouTuber Tony Dombrowski. "UNBELIEVABLE. SIX IN OUR LAST SEVEN. BACK AT .500. RIGHT THERE IN THE NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE. FROM 1-6 TO 7-7. LET’S GOOOOOOOO."

They're building something in the Motor City.