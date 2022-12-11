NFL World Reacts To Lions' Epic Win On Sunday
The Detroit Lions secured one heck of an upset win on Sunday afternoon.
Just a few days after Vegas shifted the lines in the Lions' favor, the Lions proved them right with a 34-23 win. The Lions are now 6-7, while the Vikings are 10-3.
Quarterback Jared Goff put on a show as he completed 69% of his passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
This result led to quite a few reactions from the NFL community.
"The 5-7 Lions were correctly favored over the 10-2 Vikings...and came away with a win," Mike Clay tweeted.
All of a sudden, the Lions are now just a game and a half out of a playoff spot in the NFC.
They'll look to get closer to a playoff spot when they try and get back to .500 next Sunday against the New York Jets. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.