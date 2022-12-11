NFL World Reacts To Lions' Epic Win On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions talks to head coach Dan Campbell before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions secured one heck of an upset win on Sunday afternoon.

Just a few days after Vegas shifted the lines in the Lions' favor, the Lions proved them right with a 34-23 win. The Lions are now 6-7, while the Vikings are 10-3.

Quarterback Jared Goff put on a show as he completed 69% of his passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.

This result led to quite a few reactions from the NFL community.

"The 5-7 Lions were correctly favored over the 10-2 Vikings...and came away with a win," Mike Clay tweeted.

All of a sudden, the Lions are now just a game and a half out of a playoff spot in the NFC.

They'll look to get closer to a playoff spot when they try and get back to .500 next Sunday against the New York Jets. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.