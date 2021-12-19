NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Shocking Victory Today

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that he wanted his team to play the role of spoiler to end the season. And spoil they did today.

The Detroit Lions stunned the football world on Sunday with a blowout win over the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Detroit controlled the game in all facets behind strong defensive play and an impressive display from quarterback Jared Goff. Not to mention, a 100-yard effort from running back Craig Reynolds in his second game with the franchise.

The shocking victory was the talk of NFL Twitter in Week 15.

“The Lions entered the day with a record of 1-11-1 this season, while the Cardinals entered 10-3,” ESPN’s Stats & Info handle tweeted. Adding, “Detroit is just the 3rd team in the Super Bowl era to enter a game with fewer than 2 wins and beat a 10-win team.”

“They don’t care who we’re playing…they’re ready to go,” HC Dan Campbell said of his team after the game.

“The 10-win Cardinals lost to the 1-win Lions,” StatMuse posted. “That’s the tweet.”

“Lions fans after their win today allowed the Jaguars to take over the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft,” FOX Sports NFL captioned a meme.