NFL World Reacts To Longtime Punter Retirement News

On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that a longtime NFL and CFL punter has finally retired.

Jon Ryan, who started his football career in the Canadian Football League before starring in the NFL, is hanging up his cleats. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,” Ryan said via 3DownNation. “I tried to drag this out forever but Father Time finally got me after 19 years.”

“Right now I look back and it seems like all a dream, to be honest with you. 19 years went bye-bye in the snap of a finger, really,” an emotional Ryan admitted.

“Obviously looking back at those 10 years in Seattle and all those playoff teams and the Super Bowls and all that, that’s one of the better memories of playing pro football. But I’ll always love the CFL. If not for the CFL, I would never have gotten to the NFL and the reason I came back to CFL after all that is I love it so much. I always say the CFL is the greatest sport in the world and I’m honored to have played it.”

The football world flocked to social media to react to the news.

"The first beloved Seahawks punter before Dickson. Everyone remembers him throwing a few times during fake punts, especially for a TD in the playoffs," one fan said.

"Retires with a perfect QB rating," joked another fan.

Good luck in retirement!