NFL World Reacts To Longtime Punter's Surprising Release

Mid-season struggles have been the end of many long careers in the NFL. But for one of the longest tenured players in the league, his time is now up too.

On Monday, the Bengals released longtime punter Kevin Huber after sitting him for the last three games. He has since been replaced by Dru Chrisman, who has performed significantly better over these past three weeks.

Huber has been the Bengals' starting punter since going to them in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He is the Bengals' all-time leading punter in all major categories and made the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Bengals fans have taken to Twitter to thank Huber for his service to the organization. Many have said that it was a delight to have him represent the team for so many years.

Kevin Huber was a local product, coming out of the University of Cincinnati in 2009 after averaging 45.5 yards per punt in college.

After three decent years he really started to emerge as an elite punter in 2012, when he averaged 46.6 yards per punt that season. Over the next few years he would average over 45 yards per punt eight times between 2013 and 2021. His career long was a 75-yarder against the Chargers in 2013.

Unfortunately, Huber averaged just 43.2 yards per punt this year and a change was needed.

Will Huber play for another NFL team, or will he retire?