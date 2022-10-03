NFL World Reacts To Longtime Ravens Player's Retirement News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After 11 seasons in black and purple, Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith is reportedly hanging up his cleats and calling it a career.

A former first-round pick out of Colorado, Smith was a staple in Baltimore's defensive backfield throughout his time with the organization; helping the team win a Super Bowl in 2012.

The NFL world reacted to his retirement on Monday.

"Long-time Ravens standout CB Jimmy Smith will retire after 11 seasons with the team," Ian Rapoport reported.

"The Ravens announce that longtime CB Jimmy Smith will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons," tweeted ESPN's Field Yates. "A rock solid career that included winning a Super Bowl ring and starting 83 of 107 games."

"Former Ravens 2011 1st round pick, CB Jimmy Smith is retiring," said Dov Kleiman. "The Raven will have a press conference on Monday for his announcement. Smith played 128 games for Baltimore, recording 14 INTs and winning a Super Bowl."

"Congratulations to Jimmy Smith in his retirement," a Ravens podcast co-host added. "He’ll always go down as a key member of the Super Bowl champion Ravens, defending Michael Crabtree in the end zone down the stretch. My best to him in his next chapter."

He and Justin Tucker were the last remaining Ravens from their Super Bowl team.