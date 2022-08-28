NFL World Reacts To Longtime Reporter's Retirement News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 22: C.J. Prosise #22 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

An NFL reporter officially hung it up on Sunday morning.

Bob Glauber, who covered the NFL for 37 years, announced his retirement shortly before 9 a.m. ET on his Twitter account. He also spent 30 years covering the NFL for Newsday.

In Glauber's goodbye piece, he was quick to thank the readers for all of their support over the years.

"As I complete this assignment as a full-time football journalist (there may be a few more appearances from time to time), I do so with gratitude and appreciation to the readers, because you are the ones who truly matter," Glauber wrote. "You are the ones who read our stories and columns about a sport that has grown exponentially in the last half-century. To have had the privilege of telling stories and delivering opinions all these years, to be able to humanize the players and coaches you watch on television and cheer (and boo) from the stands, has been the greatest privilege of all."

The NFL world was quick to congratulate Glauber on one heck of a career.

Congratulations on your wonderful career, Bob!