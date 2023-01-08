NFL World Reacts To Lovie Smith's Performance Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Defensive coordinator Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Love Smith just cost the Houston Texans the top overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

The Texans were down by seven with less than a minute to go and had 4th and 20 deep in the Colts territory. Not getting a first down would've meant the Texans would've secured the top pick but that's not how things meant.

Quarterback Davis Mills rolled to his right and fired a pass to tight end Jordan Atkins who caught it for a touchdown. The Texans then went on to win while also giving the Chicago Bears the top pick in the draft.

The NFL world is furious with Smith for calling this play since the Texans could've just tanked for the pick.

That's one heck of a parting gift from Smith, who might be getting fired on Monday.

The Texans finished this season with a 3-13-1 record.